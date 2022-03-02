Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $72.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.31 million. Inseego reported sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $502.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

