Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to post sales of $59.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.90 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,265.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $355.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $385.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $468.56 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $843.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.