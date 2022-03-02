Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $514.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.80 million and the highest is $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $515.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,096,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.