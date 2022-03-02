Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptiNose.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

