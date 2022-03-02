Brokerages Expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will post $7.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Paramount Global posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $29.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $30.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paramount Global.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

