Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will announce $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the lowest is $4.69 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $19.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $234,743,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.29 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

