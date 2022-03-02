Brokers Offer Predictions for The Shyft Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a report released on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 130,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

