BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BRP opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

