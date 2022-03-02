BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTBD stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

