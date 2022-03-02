BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.75

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.75 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 191.75 ($2.57). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 183.55 ($2.46), with a volume of 17,386,625 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BT.A. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.68) price target on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £18.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.75.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

