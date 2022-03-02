Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,866.67 ($38.46).

A number of research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday.

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,963 ($39.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,779.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,713.56. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

