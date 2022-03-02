Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,872.09

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,872.09 ($25.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,960.50 ($26.30). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,879 ($25.21), with a volume of 1,551,499 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.83) to GBX 2,040 ($27.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.51) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.21).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,871.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,872.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.81) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($446.56).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

