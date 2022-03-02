BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BYD in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BYD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
About BYD (Get Rating)
BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.
