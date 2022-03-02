C3.ai (TSX:AI) Trading 0.1% Higher

C3.ai Inc (TSX:AI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.26 and last traded at C$14.17. 26,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$14.16.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.30.
C3.ai Company Profile (TSX:AI)
Featured Stories
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.