Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 49,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 227,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.
Separately, CLSA cut shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.
