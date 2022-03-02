Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 49,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 227,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at about $354,000.

