Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 9,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 52,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the third quarter worth $1,056,000.
