Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Trading Up 0.6%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 33,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 231,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

