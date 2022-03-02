Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CCD opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 39.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.