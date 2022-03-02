Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CCD opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
