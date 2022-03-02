Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.04 million, a PE ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 0.90. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 74,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

