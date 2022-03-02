California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,799 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 260.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 264,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 205,192 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $5,294,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 310,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 172,209 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

