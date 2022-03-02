California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 30,837 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of C3.ai worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 219,397 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AI opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $109.54.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

