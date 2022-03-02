California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Several brokerages have commented on BMBL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

