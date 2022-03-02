California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.
Shares of BMBL stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $76.49.
Bumble Profile (Get Rating)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.