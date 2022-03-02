California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 87,133 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Veoneer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

In other news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

