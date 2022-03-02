California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.71 Million Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 733,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 262,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

