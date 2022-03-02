California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Vericel worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vericel by 20.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,066.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

