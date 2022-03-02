California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.83 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,038,000 after acquiring an additional 283,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

