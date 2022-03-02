California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of ODP worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ODP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in ODP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in ODP by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ODP by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.90. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

ODP Profile (Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.