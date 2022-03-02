California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

TWO stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

