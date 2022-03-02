California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,240 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Inari Medical worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 129.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $26,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $593,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,835 shares of company stock worth $13,511,752 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.72 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Inari Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.