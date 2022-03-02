California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,708 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jamf were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Jamf by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $423,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAMF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

