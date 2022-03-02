California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,347 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Outset Medical worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 894,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 541,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 168,455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,182,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OM opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,284 shares of company stock worth $3,673,665. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

