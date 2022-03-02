Campbell Soup (CPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.75-2.85 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.