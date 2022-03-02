Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
HEPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
