Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

HEPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

