Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,868,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.95 and its 200 day moving average is $311.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

