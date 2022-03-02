Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of Cavco Industries worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.46 and a 12 month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.