Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,310 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cenovus Energy worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:CVE opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 2.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

