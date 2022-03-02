Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.01

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.01 and traded as high as C$20.34. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$19.69, with a volume of 8,416,486 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.93.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $651,686.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.