Centre Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Chevron stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,144,176. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $300.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

