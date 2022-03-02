C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.26. C&F Financial shares last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 1,072 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $177.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in C&F Financial by 39.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C&F Financial by 100.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.