C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.26. C&F Financial shares last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 1,072 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $177.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in C&F Financial by 39.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C&F Financial by 100.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
C&F Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFI)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.