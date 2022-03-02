Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $1.75. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 57,355 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $47,232.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,857 shares of company stock worth $196,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.