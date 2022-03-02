Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.16

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.16 and traded as high as C$14.48. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 11,795 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$247.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at C$274,340.30. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 13,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,400,431.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

