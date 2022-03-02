China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 86,314 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating ) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

