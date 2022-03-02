CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
CHSCL stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09. CHS has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $30.28.
About CHS (Get Rating)
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
