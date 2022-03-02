Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $20,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 88,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHT opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

