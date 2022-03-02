CI&T (CINT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CINT opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07. CI&T has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

CINT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

