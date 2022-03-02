Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.74% of TB SA Acquisition worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $11,712,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,829,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $8,712,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Shares of TBSA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

