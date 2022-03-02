Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 373,523 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.43% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

