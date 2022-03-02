Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,806 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.96% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIII opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

