Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 135,023 Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,023 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.07% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCAA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

LCAA stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.