Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 469,595 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,595 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.08% of Edify Acquisition worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 37.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 20.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 6.4% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.